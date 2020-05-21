Live Now
KHON2 News at 7 on KHII

Hit by a car in April, Maui man dies from sustained injuries

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
maui memorial medical center_87956

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man is dead after succumbing to injuries from a car crash that happened on Maui Veterans Highway back on April 17, 2020.

According to the Maui Police Department, 72-year-old Billy Joe Theus of Kihei, died Tuesday, May 19, just before 8:30 p.m. at a hospital on Oahu.

The crash, which happened on a Friday that April, happened around 8:09 p.m. on Maui Veterans Highway, south of Kealia NWR entrance. Police said that a 2011 Kia Optima was traveling south of the highway headed towards Kihei.

The driver of the car, a 19-year-old woman from Wailuku, did not see the pedestrian who was dressed in dark clothes and was illegally walking across the road westbound within the southbound lane of travel.

That pedestrian was Theus, who was struck by the car.

The crash left the Theus with life-threatening injuries and he was transported to Maui Memorial Medical Center. The woman who was driving, and the passenger with her, who was a 22-year-old man from Kahului, were not injured in the crash.

To date, Maui County has had four fatalities in 2020, as compared to nine at the same time in 2019.

THE LATEST ON KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

79° / 66°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 79° 66°

Thursday

80° / 67°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 80° 67°

Friday

80° / 66°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 80° 66°

Saturday

82° / 66°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 20% 82° 66°

Sunday

82° / 66°
Chance of afternoon showers
Chance of afternoon showers 30% 82° 66°

Monday

82° / 66°
Showers possible in the afternoon
Showers possible in the afternoon 40% 82° 66°

Tuesday

81° / 67°
Chance of afternoon showers
Chance of afternoon showers 30% 81° 67°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

74°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°

73°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
73°

71°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
71°

70°

11 PM
Clear
10%
70°

69°

12 AM
Clear
10%
69°

69°

1 AM
Clear
10%
69°

68°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
68°

68°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
68°

68°

4 AM
Clear
10%
68°

68°

5 AM
Clear
20%
68°

68°

6 AM
Mostly Sunny
20%
68°

70°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
70°

74°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°

76°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

78°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

78°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

79°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

80°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

79°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

79°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

78°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

77°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°

75°

6 PM
Few Showers
30%
75°

74°

7 PM
Showers
40%
74°

Trending Stories