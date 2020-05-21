Hit by a car in April, Maui man dies from sustained injuries

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man is dead after succumbing to injuries from a car crash that happened on Maui Veterans Highway back on April 17, 2020.

According to the Maui Police Department, 72-year-old Billy Joe Theus of Kihei, died Tuesday, May 19, just before 8:30 p.m. at a hospital on Oahu.

The crash, which happened on a Friday that April, happened around 8:09 p.m. on Maui Veterans Highway, south of Kealia NWR entrance. Police said that a 2011 Kia Optima was traveling south of the highway headed towards Kihei.

The driver of the car, a 19-year-old woman from Wailuku, did not see the pedestrian who was dressed in dark clothes and was illegally walking across the road westbound within the southbound lane of travel.

That pedestrian was Theus, who was struck by the car.

The crash left the Theus with life-threatening injuries and he was transported to Maui Memorial Medical Center. The woman who was driving, and the passenger with her, who was a 22-year-old man from Kahului, were not injured in the crash.

To date, Maui County has had four fatalities in 2020, as compared to nine at the same time in 2019.

