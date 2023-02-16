HONOLULU (KHON2) — As a family grieves over the death of 16-year-old Sara Yara, they’re also trying to focus on justice and making our streets safer.

A makeshift memorial now sits at the intersection of Kapiolani Blvd and Kamakee Street where Sara Yara was run over by a pickup truck. HPD says the driver was speeding and went through a red light and and never stopped to help. The truck was found a couple of blocks away and police are still looking for the suspect.

The family says Sara and her twin sister were with five close friends. They always go to school together and that Sara was just a few inches away from crossing safely when the pickup truck hit her.

“We thought he was gonna stop. He didn’t stop and I turned around. I saw my sister fly and she was hit and she was on the ground,” said Phoebe Yara, Sara’s twin sister.

The family is heartbroken, losing the girl they described as shy but always loving.

“I could not sleep last night I wake up and I’m looking at her suffering. I wish I was the one who died, not my granddaughter,” said Alejandra Saniatan, Sara’s grandmother.

As for Sara’s mother, the focus is to prevent another tragedy.

“Sara is not coming back, that’s all I know, she’s not coming back. So now the next step is to make a difference in the school community, to prevent people from speeding around the school area,” said Chevy Saniatan.

That and finding justice for Sara. The family is urging the driver to turn himself in and do the right thing to give them closure.

Honolulu Prosecutor Steve Alm says in this case, instead of negligent homicide, the driver could be charged with manslaughter.

“That would be 20 years in prison. So we’re working with HPD, they’re working hard to investigate the case,” said Alm.

As for increasing road safety, the city sent a statement saying, “These crashes should not be happening at all, especially involving youth on their way to school. Department of Transportation Services is identifying the most effective and appropriate measures to increase pedestrian safety.”