HONOLULU (KHON2) — The man who is accused of killing high school student Sara Yara near McKinley High School pleaded not guilty in a courtroom Thursday.

Mitchel Miyashiro has been charged with negligent homicide, collisions involving death or serious bodily injury and driving without a license.

Yara had been walking on a marked crosswalk on Kapiolani Blvd. Feb. 15, when, police said, Miyashiro allegedly collided into her.

“We would like to thank Sara Yara’s family and the broader community for their patience while waiting for these charges,” said Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm. “As much as we would like to file charges quickly, it is more important to get the job done right than to get it done fast. Negligent homicide cases require a lot of investigation to be done and forensic evidence to be collected and analyzed. We must work with police to build a solid case before we file charges, and we believe we have done that in this case.”

The 46-year-old turned himself in on Dec. 7 and has been held on $250,000 bail.

If convicted Miyashiro could face 10 years in prison. However, Alm said his office will seek to employ Kaulana’s Law, HRS 706-662(7), which could mean an enhanced sentencing of up to 20 years for the crime.

Prosecutors asked the judge to increase Miyashiro’s bail at Thursday’s hearing. The judge denied that request.

His trial has been set for Feb. 12.