Hit-and-run on the North Shore under investigation

PUPUKEA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Police are investigating a hit-and-run vehicle collision that happened in the Pupukea area of Oahu on Sept. 12, around 5:40 p.m.

The Honolulu Police Department said that a Black 2006 Toyota Scion drove onto Kamehameha Highway from Kalou Marsh Road without stopping. A black 2007 Triumph motorcycle was headed southbound on the same highway and collided into the drivers side of the Toyota.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 56-year-old woman, was taken to a nearby hospital in serious condition.

As for the driver of the Toyota, officials identified him as a man and that he fled the scene on foot.

Speed does not appear to be a factor in this collision. It is unknown if alcohol or drugs were factors.

The investigation is on going.

