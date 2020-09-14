Hit-and-run on the North Shore under investigation

PUPUKEA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Police are investigating a hit-and-run vehicle collision that happened in the Pupukea area of Oahu on Sept. 12, around 5:40 p.m.
The Honolulu Police Department said that a Black 2006 Toyota Scion drove onto Kamehameha Highway from Kalou Marsh Road without stopping. A black 2007 Triumph motorcycle was headed southbound on the same highway and collided into the drivers side of the Toyota.
The driver of the motorcycle, a 56-year-old woman, was taken to a nearby hospital in serious condition.
As for the driver of the Toyota, officials identified him as a man and that he fled the scene on foot.
Speed does not appear to be a factor in this collision. It is unknown if alcohol or drugs were factors.
The investigation is on going.
