Hit-and-run on the North Shore under investigation

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

PUPUKEA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Police are investigating a hit-and-run vehicle collision that happened in the Pupukea area of Oahu on Sept. 12, around 5:40 p.m.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

The Honolulu Police Department said that a Black 2006 Toyota Scion drove onto Kamehameha Highway from Kalou Marsh Road without stopping. A black 2007 Triumph motorcycle was headed southbound on the same highway and collided into the drivers side of the Toyota.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 56-year-old woman, was taken to a nearby hospital in serious condition.

As for the driver of the Toyota, officials identified him as a man and that he fled the scene on foot.

Speed does not appear to be a factor in this collision. It is unknown if alcohol or drugs were factors.

The investigation is on going.

Latest Stories on KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories