HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department responded to a 91 call on Sunday, Oct. 15.

The call came in around 7:30 p.m. and took HPD personnel to the University area on South King Street.

According to HPD’s Traffic Division, Vehicular Homicide Section, there was a serious hit-and-run motor vehicle collision that involved a pedestrian.

HPD reported that an unidentified motorist was traveling eastbound on South King Street when that person disregarded a red traffic signal. This led the vehicle to strike a 28-year-old adult male pedestrian who was crossing South King Street, in a marked crosswalk.

HPD said that the unidentified driver fled the scene of the collision. That person did not render aid to the pedestrian and did not wait for HPD personnel to arrive to provide information on the collision.

While the motorist has not yet been identified, HPD reported that the vehicle was located not far from the scene of the collision parked and abandoned.

“As a result of the collision, the 28-year-old adult male pedestrian was transported via Emergency Medical Services to an area hospital in serious condition,” said a spokesperson for HPD.

The investigation regarding what led to the collision and the subsequent fleeing from the scene of the incident are under investigation.

On this same day, HPD also reported a critical motor vehicle collision involving a motorcyclist occurred on Hamakua Drive in the Kailua area.

This incident took place around 2:50 p.m., but the motorist from this collision remained at the scene to assist HPD with their investigation.