HONOLULU (KHON2) — About 100 people took to their bikes with the Hawaii Bicycle League to ride around Honolulu Saturday morning, March 4.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

The mission? To bring awareness to bicycle, pedestrian and road safety in the name of Zach Manago. The 18-year-old was an avid cyclist who was killed in a hit-and-run back in 2010.

Nicholas Manago, Zach’s brother, said “it really makes me happy knowing that losing Zach wasn’t for nothing and we’re still able to take something so tragic and turn some good out of it. So, it truly brings comfort knowing that change is gonna happen.”

Hawaii Senator Chris Lee was also among the riders and has been working on making the roads safer. Lee said “we had 117 fatalities in Hawaii on our streets last year, 572 serious injuries that are life changing. Other cities of similar size, other places have been able to reduce that to zero.”

Zach Manago even wrote a paper on bike safety during his freshman year at Hawaii Pacific University. “He never really felt comfortable riding on the roads and so he had this vision that Hawaii should have more bike lanes,” said his brother.

With raised crosswalks and red-light cameras being installed across Oahu, officials said these will help reduce traffic fatalities. But many said more still needs to be done. “The paradigm shift in mindset is to assume that [pedestrian fatalities and injuries] is going to happen and people are fallible. And we need to build the infrastructure and design it to account for that so that there’s physical barriers between people and cars” said Senator Chris Lee.

“We assume that drivers are going to drive the speed limit that people are going to pay attention to aren’t going to drink and drive.” Chris Lee, Senator of Hawaii

Along with adding safety precautions to the road, one thing the community can do whether people own a bike or not, is to be more aware of their surroundings.

What’s going on around the globe. Find out in International News

Travis Counsell, the executive director of Hawaii Bicycle League, said he would like to see more people putting their phone down while driving and “making sure you’re paying attention, whether it’s, you know, a lot of our highways do go through residential areas, and we don’t really have too many, you know, major roads where you couldn’t expect people to be so whether again, whether you’re biking, whether you’re walking, just be really aware of each other.”