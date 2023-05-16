WAIKAPU, Hawaii (KHON2) — The County of Maui said that a near fatal collision has left a moped driver in critical condition after a hit and run on Tuesday, May 16.

The incident took place on Honoapiʻilani Highway (30), 85 feet south of Wilikona Place in Waikapu around 10:12 a.m.

Preliminary investigations reveal that a 38-year-old Lahaina male was operating an orange 2004 Pontiac sedan and traveling southbound on Honoapiʻilani Highway.

He rear-ended a blue 2021 Zhong moped that was also traveling southbound on the highway.

According to Officials, the operator of the sedan then fled the scene without rendering any aid to the injured moped driver.

Due to the collision, Officials said that a 32-year-old female from Wailuku became caught up in the undercarriage of the orange sedan and was subsequently dragged a significant distance before being dislodged.

Maui Officials said the female victim sustained critical life-threatening injuries and was transported to the Maui Memorial Medical Center where she remains.

Officials also indicated that a good Samaritan was able to follow the sedan as it sped away. That person contacted Maui police who were able to locate the hit and run sedan and stop the vehicle in the Olowalu area.

Once found, the driver was placed under arrest for Negligent Injury in the First Degree, Collisions Involving Death or Serious Bodily Injury, Operating a Vehicle Under the Influence of an Intoxicant and Promoting a Detrimental Drug in the Third Degree. The driver was later released pending an investigation.

Officials said that the investigation revealed the following:

