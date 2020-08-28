Historic war planes to fly over Oahu in honor of WWII 75th anniversary

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Historic war planes will fly over Oahu this weekend to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II.

The first Legacy of Peace Aerial Parad kicks off Saturday, August 29, at 10 a.m. over Waipahu, Pearl Harbor and Aiea, then toward the south shore and the Windward side, North Shore and then to Wheeler Air Force Base.

Click here for a look at Saturday’s map.

Then on Sunday, August 30, they’ll head up toward Haleiwa Airfield and Kaena Point, then along the west side of Oahu before returning to Pearl Harbor.

Click here to look at Sunday’s map.

