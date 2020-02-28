Historic Hanapepe Bridge now reopened to motorists

The Department of Water (DOW) is pleased to announce the reopening of the Historic Hanapepe Bridge on Hanapepe Road to all; including motorists, bicyclists and pedestrians, Friday morning. Bridge access was previously limited to pedestrians and bicyclists during the design and construction work, as part of the DOW’s Hanapepe-Ele’ele Water Systems Improvement Project.

“We would like to thank the west side community for their patience and cooperation as we worked diligently during this process to reopen the bridge for the community,” said Dustin Moises, DOW’s Chief of Construction Management. “Minimizing project impacts for the area remains our top priority, and as we continue progress onto the next phase of scheduled waterline improvements in Hanapepe town and in Ele’ele, our teams will do our best to ensure public safety, reduce traffic delays and keep our customers informed of scheduled water service disruptions as we work to complete the project this summer.”

As construction work continues on Hanapepe Road, intermittent closures of the bridge are anticipated. Motorists are advised to slow down when driving on Hanapepe Road and adhere to all posted traffic and safety signs.