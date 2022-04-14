HONOLULU (KHON2) — The largest group exhibition by Molokai artists in Honolulu is taking place in May at the Downtown Art Center on 1041 Nuuanu Ave. In collaboration with Nā Heona Molokai, this is the center’s first art exhibition exclusively featuring artists from Molokai.

“No Stop Light: Molokai” will be open for viewing from Friday, May 6, to Saturday, May 28.

The historic show is coordinated by artist Kim Markham, co-founder of the Molokai Arts Center and renowned ceramicist. “No Stop Light: Molokai” is an exhibition by contemporary and traditional artists showcasing sculpture, fiber, wood, ceramic, photography, painting and jewelry.

Nā Heona Molokai is a group of friends who all live on the island from Mana’e to Papohaku. These artists are both kamaʻaina and malihini. They also range in age.

No Stop Light: Molokai Artists:

Arabella Ark

Dan Bennett

PF Bentley

Anna Fuernsteiner

Patti Golebieski

Ikaika Bishaw-Juario

U’i Kahue-Cabanting

Victor Lopez

Kim Markham

Carol Rocha

Kala’e Tangonan

Nan Walters

See the gallery below of what to expect:

“No Stop Light: Molokai” will be open for viewing from Friday, May 6, to Saturday, May 28, 2022. (Courtesy: Donna Kim Markham)

The exhibition will be open for public viewing from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday,

including Mother’s Day, May 8. Molokai musicians will be there to provide live entertainment.

SPECIAL EVENTS

Friday, May 6, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

First Friday Opening Artists Reception

Meet and mingle with the artists, and enjoy live music by Molokai musician Kahale Naehu Ramos.

Saturday and Sunday afternoons (weekly)

ʻUlana Niu (the art of weaving with coconut) workshops and interactive demonstrations by cultural practitioner and artist U’i Kahue-Cabanting.

Daily, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The Ephemeral Installation

Invited artists from Oahu and beyond will each create a 5-foot-square installation utilizing 500 stoneware “pebbles” created by Kim Markham, along with their own artwork.

Friday, May 27, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Closing Reception

Wrap up the show in style, and enjoy live music by Molokai musician Kalā Bishaw-Juario.

Click here for details about this show and upcoming events.