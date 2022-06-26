HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department said they received a call at 2:50 a.m. for a wildland fire near a structure in Maunawili on Sunday.

According to HFD, the structure was the historic Boyd-Irwin Estate, better known as The Queen’s Retreat.

Fire personnel said they had to first gain access through a gate that was linked to a remote part of the Maunawili Road.

By 3:05 a.m., the first arriving HFD unit reported the structure had sustained extreme fire damage. The structure burnt till nothing was left except for the chimney.

Units on the scene then requested more assistance with extinguishment and water supply.

Approximately 50 feet by 100 feet of wildland area had also caught on fire next to the destroyed home.

HFD said the fires were brought under control at 3:18 a.m. and extinguished by 7:22 a.m.

However, crews had to return to the scene at 11:18 a.m. to extinguish a smoldering tall albizia tree that was in the fire-involved area. HFD said the tree was subject to fall onto Maunawili Falls Trail if compromised.

The smoldering tree fire was finally extinguished by 6:05 p.m.

At around 8 p.m., HFD announced that the cause and origin of the fire were undetermined and a damage estimate is forthcoming. The location of the structure has no address to it.