HONOLULU (KHON2) — Senator Mazie K. Hirono (D-HI) toured the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility on Tuesday, April 12.

This was a part of a Congressional delegation that included Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Jack Reed (D-RI).

On the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

They got an update on the Department of Defense’s plans to close Red Hill.

Hirono is also on the Senate Armed Services Committee.

Senator Mazie Hirono and Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Jack Reed (D-RI). get an update on Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility, Honolulu, Hawaii on Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (Courtesy: Office of Mazie Hirono)

Senator Mazie Hirono and Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Jack Reed (D-RI). get an update on Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility, Honolulu, Hawaii on Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (Courtesy: Office of Mazie Hirono)

Senator Mazie Hirono and Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Jack Reed (D-RI). get an update on Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility, Honolulu, Hawaii on Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (Courtesy: Office of Mazie Hirono)

Senator Mazie Hirono and Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Jack Reed (D-RI). get an update on Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility, Honolulu, Hawaii on Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (Courtesy: Office of Mazie Hirono)

Senator Mazie Hirono and Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Jack Reed (D-RI). get an update on Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility, Honolulu, Hawaii on Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (Courtesy: Office of Mazie Hirono)

Earlier this year, she helped secure $100 million for Red Hill defueling in a bill that was signed into law.

Interested in jewelry heists gone wrong, other strange news? Check out Weird News

Hirono previously saw the Red Hill facility and met business owners at the NEX Food Court who have been impacted by the Navy’s contaminated water system in February this year.