HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawai’i has set out to protect the privacy of pregnant persons with laws that enshrine civil rights for all Hawai’i residents regardless of sex, gender, religion, race, creed or political views.

Not everyone in the U.S. has these protections guaranteed.

In the Eastern District of Washington and in Texas, federal judges issued contradictory rulings in cases involving the availability of mifepristone.

Mifepristone is one of two of the most common medications that physicians prescribe for a medication induced abortion.

As these cases unfold, Planned Parenthood Hawai’i and Senator Mazie K. Hirono weighed in on the unfolding situation.

“Everyone should have the ability to make their own decisions about their body, life and future. For over 20 years, mifepristone has helped expand access to abortion care, allowing patients to make their own private medical decisions,” said Rebecca Gibron, CEO of Planned Parenthood Great Northwest, Hawai’i, Alaska, Indiana and Kentucky.

Gibron went on to say that politics rather than healthcare is driving the decision.

“The decision to rescind the FDA’s approval of mifepristone was a purely political one made by an activist conservative judge, with a goal of making it harder to access medication abortion,” explained Gibron.

The takeaway from these cases, according to Planned Parenthood, is that residents of Hawai’i will not be impacted by rulings that strip U.S. citizens of their civil rights and right to privacy.

“By prohibiting the use of this safe and effective drug, this ideologically-driven decision will endanger women’s safety and further erode their right to make decisions about their bodies and their futures,” said U.S. Senator Mazie K. Hirono.

Hirono pointed out that states who have no control over other states are attempting to usurp their rights to create laws and protections for their residents. As the culture wars expand the size of government regulation rather than downsizing the overreach of government oversight on personal freedoms, Hirono warns of activist judges who wish to restrict rather than expand civil rights.

“Today’s decision is the latest blow in the right’s all-out assault on women’s bodily autonomy. As if overturning Roe wasn’t extreme enough, a Trump-appointed judge has now unilaterally ruled to outlaw access to medication abortion for women across the entire country, upending the considered decision of FDA experts,” stated Sen. Hirono.

Hirono went on to explain that overreach will impact states whose residents support civil rights.

“If this radical decision goes into effect, even in states like Hawaii and other states where abortion remains legal, women will not be able to access this medication,” explained Sen. Hirono.

According to Hirono, as it stands, the rights and freedoms of Hawai’i residents are now in the hands of partisan activists who do not even reside in the State.