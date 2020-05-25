Hirono honors Hawaii’s fallen service members and their families on Memorial Day

WASHINGTON, D.C. –Senator Mazie K. Hirono (D-Hawaii) issued the following statement honoring the lives and service of Hawaii’s fallen service members in observance of Memorial Day:

“On Memorial Day, our nation comes together to honor the lives and sacrifices of the service members who have fallen in service to their country. As a state with strong ties to the military, we recognize that just as we commemorate those we’ve lost, we must continuously reaffirm our commitment to supporting the families and loved ones they’ve left behind. While the COVID-19 pandemic has forced the cancellation of our traditional remembrance ceremonies, we can still join with one another to pay homage to those we’ve lost and reflect on their enduring legacy. During this pandemic, we can demonstrate that by doing our part to keep our communities safe.”