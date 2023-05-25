HONOLULU (KHON2) — Michael Hirokawa testified in court on Wednesday that he has no recollection of the attack he’s accused of committing, adding he can’t understand how anyone could be capable of causing the harm that the victim suffered.

Hirokawa didn’t deny that he was the one who attacked the woman in his apartment at Capitol Place three years ago. But he says he was drugged, which is why he can only remember snapshots of what happened.

“I just remember this feeling of being trapped like in the movies when the walls are caving in on you. The feeling of having to fight for my life,” said Hirokawa.

A few days after the incident Hirokawa said he was shocked when his brother told him what he was accused of.

“He showed me the news article that he had up on his phone. I remember reading it and I just told him I have no idea what happened that night,” he said.

His attorney then asked if Hirokawa meant to cause the injuries to the victim.

“No, I still cannot understand how anyone can be capable of something like that,” said Hirokawa.

During cross examination, the prosecutor said if Hirokawa was drugged, bodycam footage of police questioning him shows that he was coherent.

“You would agree that your speech was perfectly fine in the camera footage right?”asked Michelle Puu, deputy attorney general.

“In the footage, yes,” said Hirokawa.

“You’re not slurring your words?” asked Puu.

“No,” said Hirokawa.

Puu also raised the possibility of Hirokawa planting evidence after he was released from custody a few blocks away from his apartment.

“Would you agree that it’s close?” said Puu.

“Yes,” said Hirokawa.

“It wouldn’t take long to walk that distance would it?” asked Puu.

“No,” said Hirokawa.

The defense also added that Hirokawa was carrying a lot of cash that night because he just got paid for a side job.

“I’m sorry, how much?” asked Alen Kaneshiro, Hirokawa’s attorney.

“$2,500 and I didn’t have a chance to go to the bank that day so it was still in my pocket,” said Hirokawa.

But Puu pointed out that the money was still in Hirokawa’s pocket the next day. Closing arguments are set for Thursday.