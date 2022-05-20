HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s all systems go for the Hilton Hawaiian Village’s Friday night fireworks show. The popular attraction is set to return within the next few weeks.

It became a tradition for over two decades but was abruptly silenced in March 2020 because of the pandemic. The resort along with Hawaii Explosives & Pyrotechnics have been granted the permits to bring it back.

“They do a good job over here, we enjoy the fireworks. Sometimes we help them out, let them use our canoes to put the fireworks on and go in the pond,” said Sam Rodrigues, a Kaneohe resident.

“Yeah, I would love to see it back, I’d love to see it. Who doesn’t love the fireworks right? Everybody loves the fireworks display so yeah, I’d love to see it back here,” said Todd Stevenson, a Canadian visitor.

Apparently, not everybody loves the fireworks. During a hearing at the Board of Land and Natural Resources, there was testimony against bringing it back.

“The chemicals themselves that are fired, shutting off the beaches and — particularly from my side — the effect on animals. Animals are very very afraid of fireworks,” said Suzanne Case, a member of the BLNR.

Case was one of two board members who voted against it. But in the end board members were willing to bring the tradition back with a five to two vote.

A spokesperson for Hilton said the company is still trying to decide when exactly it will return, but it will be soon. She said it also has not been determined if it will be done every week.

The permit is good for a year. Case said by then it might be time to reconsider continuing the tradition.

“What is the benefit? what kind of experience do we want our visitors to have here? Is it something sort of glossy Hollywood or do you want to watch a quiet sunset and enjoy the peace and quiet?” said Case.