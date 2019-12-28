Hilton Hawaiian Village to ring in the New Year with festive experiences

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hilton Hawaiian Village in Waikiki is getting ready to ring in the New Year.

And to get you hungry for a new decade, guests will have the option to choose from a list of festive dining experiences.

KHON spoke with Executive Chef JJ Reinhart Friday morning, who explained how a good meal can set the tone for a successful New Year.

“We’re showing you food that we like, that we like to showcase, with our different events, we’re getting in the best ingredients, again it’s that celebration for such a great year, you know we want to start the new year off with all these great experiences,” said Reinhart.

And don’t forget to tune in to “Countdown to New Year’s Eve 2020.”

Hawaii’s celebrations will be part of the show.

KHON’s Kelly Simek will have live reports from Waikiki.

It airs on our sister station KHII from 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.