Hilton Hawaiian Village to resume ‘Waikiki Starlight Luau’

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort announced its “Waikiki Starlight Luau” will be offered every Friday night starting on Friday, March 5.

The luau will take place on the beachfront Great Lawn at the Resort.

The hotel manager said, performers and team members are excited to reopen the luau that became a memorable part of many vacations.

“We’re very pleased to start our luau again, which has become a memorable part of many vacations at Hilton Hawaiian Village. Our Waikiki Starlight Luau performers with Tihati Productions and our Team Members are excited about this reopening. The new location on the Great Lawn makes it Waikiki’s only outdoor luau, which provides fresh air, ample room for social distancing, and is one of our most beautiful beachfront locations at the resort.” Hotel Manager Jeffrey Yedlin

Attendees will have to adhere to protocols that have been put in place to ensure a safe experience, according to Resort officials. Dinner will be served directly to guests instead of a buffet and social distancing measures have been set in the seating layout so groups and individuals will be spaced apart.

Tableside activities such as lei making and other Hawaiian crafts will be offered and a socially-distanced hula lesson will be held before the show.

All those who attend must wear facemasks during the entire experience except while eating or drinking in their seats.

