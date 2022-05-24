HONOLLU (KHON2) — The weekly Friday fireworks at the Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort relaunches on Friday, June 3 at 8 p.m.
The fireworks show started in 1988.
It ran weekly until the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.
The resort along with Hawaii Explosives & Pyrotechnics have been granted the permits to bring the show back.
In recognition of the return of the fireworks, and summer, the hotel has a kamaaina package.
To get more information about the deal, visit the hotel’s kamaaina page.