Hilo’s Kolten Wong shows ‘Kids in Hawai’i that anything is possible’, wins first career Gold Glove Award

PITTSBURGH, PA – SEPTEMBER 08: Kolten Wong #16 of the St. Louis Cardinals throws to first base to force out Bryan Reynolds of the Pittsburgh Pirates in the fourth inning during the game at PNC Park on September 8, 2019 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

After coming close in 2018, former University of Hawai’i Rainbow baseball star Kolten Wong is golden.

The St. Louis Cardinals second baseman was awarded the Golden Glove Sunday as the best fielder at that position in the National League. An honor that he said belongs to the State of Hawaii.

“This is what we all do it for, all us guys from Hawaii that has made it to this level. It’s cool to take this, run with it and say that we’re doing this for Hawaii, at the end of the of the day we do it to show these kids in Hawaii that anything is possible, as long as you work hard, continue to keep your head down, and not get caught up in all the bad things. Things like this can happen. You just got to continue to work hard and never let anybody tell you what to do and continue to push,” Wong told KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello on Sunday.

Wong beat out Ozzie Albies of the Atlanta Braves, and Adam Frazier of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Wong was tops among second baseman in defensive runs saved with 14.

The Kamehameha-Hawaii graduate becomes just the third Hawaii born player to win the highest defensive honor in baseball, joining Maui’s Shane Victorino who won the award four times and Ron Darling who was raised on the east coast who was selected once.

“Since I was a little kid man, I would take all the negativity and use that to fuel myself and now it’s starting to take full circle. People are starting to realize that playing with that chip is something that I pride myself on because all the negativity, I use it to bring positivity and that’s what I’m trying to do with these kids, to show them that man, I’m 5-foot-7, 180-pounds and I’m doing it. It doesn’t matter how big you are, how fast you are, as long as you believe in yourself, you continue to fight, and give everything you got, that’s all you can do,” said Wong.

In 2018 Wong was a finalist after another fantastic year in the field, but was narrowly edged out by DJ LaMahieu, despite positing better statistics in many advanced metrics.