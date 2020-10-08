Hilo woman wins Nobel Prize for scientific breakthrough in chemistry

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — Another Hawaii woman has won the prestigious Nobel Prize, this time for chemistry.

Jennifer Doudna, a 1981 graduate of Hilo High School, took home the coveted award for a breakthrough in bio-medicine. She shares the prize with French scientist Emmanuelle Charpentier.

The pair created a method to fix genetic damage by changing the DNA of animals, plants and microorganisms, which offers the promise of one day curing inherited diseases, even cancer.

“It’s truly astounding. It’s extraordinary. It’s just been amazing,” said Doudna. “I think we had a sense in those very early days in my work with Emmanuelle that we were on to something big but I think we had no idea how big.”

Astronomer Andrea Ghez, of the Keck Observatory on Mauna Kea, won the Nobel Prize in physics on Oct. 7 for her work in proving the existence of a supermassive black hole at the center of the milky way galaxy.

