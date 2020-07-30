Hilo woman sentenced 5 years for embezzling money from a Hawaiian charter school

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — A Hilo woman was sentenced on Wednesday to 60 months in prison for embezzling funds from the Hawaiian charter school she worked at.

According to court documents, 40-year-old Kelaukila Estabilio worked for the Kua O Ka La Public Charter School from 2006 through January 2019. The school was formerly located in Pahoa on the Big Island.

The woman was the financial officer of the charter school and responsible for managing the books

and records. For more than six years, from at least 2012 through November 2018, she misused the school’s funds to pay for her and her family’s personal credit card bills. These bills totaled around $628,835.

Court documents revealed that the school’s money went to personal bills such as extensive interisland and mainland travel. Personal care, such as nail salons, was also on the list. There were expenses on pet veterinary care, and even retail purchases at stores like Zales and Victoria’s Secret. She also used the money for Bruno Mars tickets, MMA, Netflix, iTunes, restaurant bills and living expenses.

For years, officials say that she falsified the books and records of the school to hide her activities from those she worked with.

The campus was later destroyed by lava from the Kilauea eruption around July 2018. For more than five months, when her activities were uncovered, officials say that she stole more than $90,000 from the charter school and Hooulu Lahui.

At the sentencing hearing, the district judge described Estabilio’s conduct as “reprehensible,” and driven by “greed” and a sense of “entitlement.”

“The District Judge pointed out that Estabilio’s scheme was revealed ultimately because of the careful attention to detail by staff at the charter school; not a change of heart by Estabilio,” said the Attorney General’s Office.

The court also imposed three years of supervised release, restitution, and criminal forfeiture.