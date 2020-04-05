Hilo woman charged in suspicion of driving a stolen car

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii Island police charged a 34-year-old Hilo woman with Unauthorized Control of a Propelled Vehicle (UCPV) and outstanding bench warrants.

She has been identified as Donna Tyau Rasay.

On Thursday afternoon, April 2, at about 4:30 p.m., Puna Patrol officers observed a suspicious vehicle parked at a fuel pump in Pahoa. Upon investigating, officers determined the vehicle had been reported stolen on March 7 at a burglary on Paradise Ala Kai Drive in Hawaiian Paradise Park.

Officers contacted Rasay, who was seated within the driver’s seat. She was subsequently arrested for UCPV and three outstanding bench warrants.

The front seat passenger was also arrested for an outstanding bench warrant. He has been identified as 28-year-old Devin Lloyd Saragosa-Taoy, of Keaau.

Both parties were taken to the police station. The vehicle was recovered as evidence and towed to the Hilo Police station bending execution of a search warrant.

Upon execution of the search warrant on the vehicle, police recovered two glass smoking pipes with residue. Upon completion of laboratory testing, those cases will be forwarded to the Office of the Prosecuting Attorney.

Rasay remains in police custody in lieu of $5,000. Her initial court appearance is scheduled for Monday, April 6, in Hilo District Court.