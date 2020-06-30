Hilo woman arrested after allegedly stabbing her neighbor

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 26-year-old Hilo woman is charged with terroristic threatening and assault after an argument with her neighbor ended with the neighbor getting stabbed.
Big Island police say Kailey Kekuluike Vincent punched and choked her victim Saturday before stabbing the 21-year-old woman in the arm.
Vincent remains in custody on $15,000 bail.
