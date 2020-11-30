Hilo woman arrested after allegedly hitting police vehicle

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — Hawaii Island police have arrested a 38-year-old female who allegedly hit a parked police vehicle after officers discovered she had an outstanding no-bail warrant of arrest.

The incident happened on Sunday, Nov. 29, at approximately 4 a.m. Police say reports came in of suspicious activity in the Mountain View area involving several individuals and vehicles. As officers approached one of the vehicles to investigate, they found a female seated in the driver seat. Officers confirmed the identity of the suspect and determined that she had an outstanding no-bail warrant of arrest.

Officers on scene say they informed Kama that she was under arrest and requested she exit the vehicle. Kama reportedly refused numerous verbal commands from police and allegedly accelerated the vehicle toward a parked police vehicle, striking it and placing the officers in danger.

The Hawaii Island Police Department says Kama proceeded to then reverse the vehicle off the edge of the roadway, where it became stuck.

According to police, Kama was taken into custody shortly after. She was arrested for assault against a police officer as well as other property, drug and traffic-related offenses.

No injuries have been reported.