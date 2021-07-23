Hilo Walmart ranked first in the country for fundraiser

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hilo Walmart located on Hawaii island claimed the country’s number one spot for 2020 for the company’s Children’s Miracle Network (CMN) fundraising.

Out of the 4,670 Walmart stores across the nation, the Hilo location ranked first. The Hawaii market was also recognized as the top CMN fundraising market in the nation for the company.

“It’s crazy to think that Hilo, this small little town on the Big Island, can have such an impact on a CMN

campaign by doing what we do and just being engaged and inspired,” said Malia Jardine, Hilo Walmart front end coach. “We like to be number one and we want to stay number one.”

In 2020, associates at the Hilo Walmart raised $73,347 for the Kapiolani Medical Center. A total of $402,475 was raised by all 13 of the Walmart and Sam’s Club stores statewide.