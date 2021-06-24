Hilo teenager launches makeup business during the pandemic

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kulia Silva of Hilo was only 17 when she started Kulia Kosmetics.

Silva launched her makeup business in the middle of the pandemic as a senior in high school.

“I wasn’t really sure what I wanted to do with my career path, and I just went for it,” Silva said.

The young woman told KHON2’s Lauren Day she never thought she would be one to love makeup.

“I was a tomboy before. I was eight when I [started] playing soccer, and then I tore my ACL in 2018. It was a really rough time for me. I was sad. I was down, but I got into pageantry then that led to modeling, and being around makeup and beauty. It made me… It gave me ideas, and I decided to just try and make my own cosmetic line,” she said.

The entrepreneur said she had to do a lot of research to make her products vegan and animal cruelty-free.

Silva said the hardest part of starting a business at such a young age was marketing and getting the word out.

“It was kind of difficult. I wanted to make sure that I attract customers. I had self-doubt, I was afraid of the fear of failure, but I told myself to just do it and even if I mess up, I know that I tried.”

Kulia Silva will be attending the University of Hawaii at Hilo in the fall and plans to get a degree in business.

Check out Kulia Kosmetics here.