HILO, HAWAII ISLAND (KHON2) — Looking for some fun enrichment for your pet?

Tractor Supply Hilo is hosting a treat-tasting event for your furry friends.

The event will give your pets a chance to sample a variety of treats that are available at the Tractor Supply store.

The event takes place on Sunday, April 23 and runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 111 East Puainako Street #0300J.

“At Tractor Supply, we believe in giving your pets a choice,” said Annelise McSherry, manager

of the Hilo Tractor Supply store. “From our exclusive 4health® brand to a multitude of other

high-quality products, we carry a wide variety of pet food and treat options to ensure your fourlegged friends stay nourished and satisfied all year long…”

For any questions, you can contact the Hilo Tractor Supply at 808-959-3000.