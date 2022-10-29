HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Hilo, Hawaii Island Police reported.

According to Big Island police, on Friday, Oct. 28 just after 6 p.m., a Heavy Metal Customs motorcycle was traveling south on Kilauea Avenue and crashed into a 2007 Honda motorcycle which was making a left from East Palai Street onto Kilauea Avenue.

Police said that both motorcyclists were responsive at the scene and an ambulance transported the 59-year-old and 51-year-old men to Hilo Medical Center due to their severe injuries.

Upon arriving at Hilo Medical Center, the 59-year-old who drove the Honda motorcycle was pronounced dead around 6:49 p.m.

The 51-year-old was arrested on suspicion of the following offenses:

– Negligent Homicide in the First Degree

– Operating a Vehicle under the Influence of an Intoxicant

– Promoting a Dangerous Drug in the Third Degree

– Prohibited Acts Related to Drug Paraphernalia

– Consuming or Possessing Liquor While Operating A Vehicle

– Driving While License Suspended or Revoked

– No Motor Vehicle Insurance Policy

The prosecutor’s officer released the suspect pending further investigation as he remains in the hospital.

Hawaii Island Police are asking the public who may know any information regarding this incident to contact Officer Clifford Antonio at (808)-961-2339 or via email at Clifford.Antonio@HawaiiCounty.gov.

If you would like to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at (808)-961-8300.

Police reported that this is the 32nd fatal traffic collision of 2022 compared to 22 the same time last year.