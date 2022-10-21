HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 45-year-old Hilo man, Jarrett Kaneshiro was indicted with attempted murder, firearm offenses and felon in possession, the prosecuting office announced on Friday, Oct. 21.

The aforementioned charges were from an incident that occurred on Friday, Oct. 14 when Kaneshiro allegedly fired a handgun at his ex-girlfriend that was driving her car on Highway 11 in Puna.

According to officials, Kaneshiro has previous felony convictions including felon in possession of a firearm and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Kaneshiro was charged with the following, according to the prosecuting attorney’s office:

Attempted murder in the second degree

Ownership of or possession of firearm prohibited

Carrying or use of firearm in the commission of a separate felony

Carrying or possessing a loaded firearm on a highway

Place to keep pistol or revolver

Criminal trespass in the first degree

Attempted murder in the second degree carries a penalty of life in prison, with a possibility of parole.

A notice of intention to seek a mandatory prison term following statutory guidelines in relation to imprisonment for offenses that involved the use of a firearm was requested by prosecutors.

The 45-year-old man is expected to appear in court on Monday.

His bail is set at $1,111,000.00.

You can call Crime Stoppers at 808-961-8300 if you have any information regarding this case.