Hilo man faces drug, sexual assault charges after found with a missing girl

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 55-year-old man on the Big Island is facing criminal charges after he was found with a missing minor.

On Monday, May 25, around 1:06 a.m. Hilo police responded to Maile Street on a report of the possible location of a missing minor. Officers found a man, who was later identified as Robert Alan Kinoshita, standing next to a parked vehicle. When they approached Kinoshita, police said that he appeared to have discarded items that came from his vehicle.

When officers checked inside the vehicle, they found an unresponsive girl in the passenger seat. This girl was identified as the missing minor.

Due to circumstances surrounding this incident, officers opened up a sexual assault case and an illegal drug case.

Kinoshita was taken into police custody.

Detectives executed a search warrant for the car and found methamphetamine and the items that Kinoshita threw from the vehicle. Police did not disclose what those items were.

The next day, May 26, detectives charged Kinoshita with first-degree sexual assault, and three counts of third-degree promotion of a dangerous drug. His bail has been set at $80,000.

He remains in his cellblock, waiting for his preliminary hearing in Hilo District Court.

