Hilo man charged with sexual assault and kidnapping

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) – Detectives have charged a 27-year-old man for sexual assault and kidnapping for an incident that occurred in Hilo.

On Friday at around 1:05 a.m., South Hilo patrol officers responded to a report of a sexual assault.

Police contacted a 20-year-old woman who reported that she met with a Hilo man she had been communicating with on the internet. After meeting with him, the woman reported that the man drove her to a secluded location in the Panaʻewa area where she was sexually assaulted.

During the incident, the woman reported that she attempted to get out of the vehicle, but was pulled back in multiple times.

Paul Joseph Daub was identified and arrested without incident.

On Saturday, after conferring with prosecutors, Daub was charged with one count of first degree sexual assault, one count of kidnapping and one count of third degree sexual assault.

His bail was set at $22,000 and he has since posted bail.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for December 08, 2020 in Hilo District Court.

Latest stories on KHON2