Hilo man charged with multiple offenses following armed confrontation, police say

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Big Island police arrested and charged a 39-year-old man with multiple firearm offenses, first-degree attempted murder and first-degree terroristic threatening after an alleged armed violent confrontation on Tuesday, Sept. 28.

According to officials, Larry Kalei Kamalii Jr.‘s bail for those charges was set at $705,000. At the time of the incident, he also already had several outstanding warrants and was considered “armed and dangerous” by the police.

On Thursday, Sept. 30, officials reported Kamalii was charged with first-degree attempted murder, terroristic assault and attempted assault of a police officer. He was also charged with four counts of possession of a prohibited firearm and/or ammunition, as well as carrying a loaded firearm on a public highway.

The incident happened Tuesday shortly after 1:30 p.m. when police noticed a vehicle blocking the roadway on Kea Road in Hawaiian Acres. Officers approached the vehicle and identified Kamalii in the driver’s seat where they informed him that he was under arrest, officials reported.

Officials said police then opened the vehicle’s door and tried to grab Kamalii, but he allegedly pulled away and grabbed a shotgun from the center console. The 39-year-old then apparently pointed the gun toward police and after a struggle, officers were able to gain control of the gun and arrest Kamalii.

Kamalii was also arrested for three outstanding warrants with a bail of $4,700.

Additionally, officials reported 32-year-old Nicole Himphill of Kurtistown was in the passenger seat at the time of the incident. She was arrested for first-degree hindering prosecution, as well as for an outstanding grand jury indictment warning. During the incident, Himphill apparently grabbed Kamalii and blocked police from arresting him.

On Wednesday, Sept. 29, Himphill appeared at the Hilo District Court for warrant charge and was granted supervised release. Officials said she was released pending further investigation regarding her offense for hindering prosecution. Also on Wednesday, a search on the vehicle recovered more than 100 rounds of ammunition for the shotgun that Kamalii apparently had, officials said.

Kamalii is currently in custody at the Hawaii Community Correctional Center awaiting his initial appearance in Hilo District Court on Friday, Oct. 1.