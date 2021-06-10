Hilo man charged with attempted murder and felony abuse

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Big Island police have charged a 24-year-old Hilo man with second-degree attempted murder and felony abuse of a family or household member.

On Thursday, June 10, at approximately 12:15 a.m., police responded to a report of a physical domestic dispute at a home on Kimo Place in Hilo. Upon arrival, officers found a 25-year-old woman with multiple life-threatening stab wounds to her back and leg.

Police also found the suspect, identified as Cyrus Jabilona, with several self-inflicted puncture wounds to his chest and arm.

Both were transported to Hilo Medical Center where they remain in stable condition.

While confined to the hospital, Jabilona is currently in police custody in lieu of $525,000 bail. His first court appearance is scheduled on June 14.