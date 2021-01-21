Hilo man charged with array of offenses in connection to thefts on Big Island

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — Hawaii Island police have arrested and charged 34-year-old Richard “Kini Boy” Kuakini Kaleohano Jr. of Hilo, with a slew of burglary and theft offenses.

Kaleohano Jr. was charged with three counts of burglary during an emergency period, three counts of first-degree theft, three counts of second-degree burglary and fourth-degree theft, according to police.

The charges stem from an incident in early September of 2020. Hawaii Island police say they received reports of numerous locks being cut and items removed from a public storage facility in Hilo. According to officers, Kaleohano was allegedly observed on the facility’s surveillance system and identified as a suspect.

Kaleohano was also charged for a similar incident in December of 2020, which involved the break in and theft of various tools at Hawaii County’s Department of Parks and Recreation facility.

The estimated value of stolen goods is believed to be approximately $6,000.

Kaleohano Jr.’s bail was set at $161,000.

Police say that as a result of Governor Ige’s current COVID-19 Emergency Proclamation, there are enhanced penalties for certain offenses. These offenses include burglary, theft, criminal property damage and robbery.