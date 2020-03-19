Hilo man charged in connection to a police car chase

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii Island Police charged a 46-year-old Hilo man with Unauthorized Control of a Propelled Vehicle and traffic offenses after leading police on a vehicle pursuit Thursday evening, March 12.

The individual is identified as Shawn William Bergen.

He has been charged with three counts of Unauthorized Control of a Propelled Vehicle (UCPV) and two counts of Resisting an Order to Stop a Motor Vehicle (one felony). His bail has been set at $26,000.

On Thursday, Bergen went to an auto dealership in Kailua-Kona and test-drove a vehicle. Afterward, he informed the salesperson that he needed to make a phone call to check his finances. The salesperson went into a building at the dealership, leaving the vehicle key with Bergen, who then left with the vehicle. Bergen left the vehicle he drove to the dealership there. That vehicle was later determined to be a vehicle Bergen had rented in early 2019 and had failed to return it.

Kona Patrol officers were assigned to this incident and subsequently located the vehicle stolen from the dealership. They attempted to stop the vehicle; however, Bergen failed to stop and led officers on a vehicle pursuit. The vehicle was later located within the Hilo district, and after a short pursuit by South Hilo Patrol officers, the vehicle stopped in downtown Hilo, and Bergen was arrested.

On Wednesday, March 11, Bergen went to a motorcycle establishment in Hilo, where he made arrangements to purchase a used motorcycle. He was allowed to take the motorcycle to a credit union where he was to meet with the seller and provide payment. Bergen left the business and never went to the credit union. The motorcycle was located by the owner the following day at Bergen’s residence. It was recovered by the police.

Bergen remained in police custody in lieu of bail. His initial court appearance was scheduled for Monday, March 16, in Hilo District Court, where his bail was maintained.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed any of these incidents to contact Detective William Brown of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2384 or email william.brown@hawaiicounty.gov., or the police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.