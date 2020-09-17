HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — Hawaiʻi Island police have charged 32-year-old Bronson Lee Kaleolani Oili, of Hilo, with firearms related offenses stemming from a shooting incident on September 11, 2020 in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Waianuenue Avenue in Hilo.
[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]
On Tuesday, September 15, after conferring with County Prosecutors, detectives charged Oili with first-degree reckless endangering, ownership or possession prohibited, and carrying or possession of a loaded firearm on highway prohibited. Total bail was set at $60,000.
There were no reported injuries from the incident.
- Hilo man charged in apartment complex shooting incident
- First volume of Barack Obama’s memoir coming November 17
- Sept. 17: DOE expected to make a big announcement Thursday morning about public schools
- BWS responding to water main break in the Ala Moana area
- Moderate trade wind weather will continue, with an increase expected Friday