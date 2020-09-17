Hilo man charged in apartment complex shooting incident

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — Hawaiʻi Island police have charged 32-year-old Bronson Lee Kaleolani Oili, of Hilo, with firearms related offenses stemming from a shooting incident on September 11, 2020 in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Waianuenue Avenue in Hilo.

On Tuesday, September 15, after conferring with County Prosecutors, detectives charged Oili with first-degree reckless endangering, ownership or possession prohibited, and carrying or possession of a loaded firearm on highway prohibited. Total bail was set at $60,000.

There were no reported injuries from the incident.