Hilo man arrested on suspicion of assault following stabbing incident

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Hilo man was arrested on Saturday on suspicion of assault in connection with an apparent stabbing that left three men hospitalized.

It happened just after 10:45 p.m. near the old Pu‘ueo Poi Factory on Kekūanaō‘a Street.

South Hilo Patrol officers responded to calls of multiple stabbing victims. Upon arrival, officers say they observed a 38-year-old man running from the building.

The man was arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault for his alleged involvement in the incident.

Officers then located three men outside of an apartment with apparent stab wounds. They were transported to Hilo Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The victims have not been identified but were determined to be a 40-year-old man and his 18 and 14-year-old sons.

An investigation conducted by detectives with the Area I Criminal Investigation Section found that the incident began when the 40-year-old man and his two sons went to the apartment complex to confront the suspect.

A physical altercation was believed to have ensued within the apartment, which resulted in the 38-year-old man being assaulted and the father and sons being stabbed.

The suspect was released from police custody pending further investigation.

Police are asking anyone who may have information about this incident to contact Detective Grant Todd of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2381 or email at Grant.Todd@hawaiicounty.gov. The public can also call the police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.