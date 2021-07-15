Hilo man arrested, charged after allegedly punching victim ‘numerous times’ with brass knuckles

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii police arrested 25-year-old Timothy Kahooilihala, of Hilo after a victim reported Kahooilihala allegedly punched him several times in the head, face and body with brass knuckles on Monday, July 12.

According to police, Kahooilihala turned himself in to police in South Hilo on Wednesday, July 14, after being sought for an outstanding warrant and questioning relating to an assault investigation.

Kahooilihala was charged on suspicion of first-degree assault and second-degree assault and his bail was set at $35,000.

Police said the assault charges are for the July 12 incident that occurred in a parking lot of a Maile Street apartment complex in Hilo. According to Hawaii police, “The 21-year-old male victim reported that he had been punched with “brass knuckles,” numerous times to the head, face, and body, by Kahooilihala.”

The 21-year-old victim was transported to an emergency room for “serious and substantial” injuries, according to police.

Police said Kahooilihala was also arrested and charged on suspicion of contempt of court. Kahooilihala remains in police custody and his initial court appearance was scheduled for Thursday in South Hilo District Court.