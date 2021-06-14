Hilo domestic dispute turns deadly after officer involved shooting

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — A domestic dispute in Hilo turned deadly Sunday night after a suspect began shooting at officers, who then returned fire, killing the suspect.

Hawaii Police officials said that officers responded to a physical domestic call at Mokuhonua Lane at 7:10 p.m. When officers attempted to make contact with the residents, a man came out of the home and opened fire on the officers with a semi-automatic rifle.

One of the officers returned fire, hitting the suspect several times. The suspect died at the scene.

Nobody else was injured during the shooting.

The officer is a 13-year veteran of the Hawaii Police Department. All officers involved have been placed on administrative leave.

