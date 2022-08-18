HONOLULU (KHON2) — The County of Hawaii Prosecutor’s Office said that two suspects were charged and accused of conspiracy to distribute over three pounds of meth and around 1,000 fentanyl pills on Friday, Aug. 12.

The suspects are a 29-year-old named Mikki Matsuyama and a 33-year-old, Elias Peace from Hilo, Hawaii.

On Monday, Aug. 15 Matsuyama and Peace made their first court appearance.

Federal Prosecutors requested to deny their request for bail.

Bail was denied on Thursday for Matsuyama.

Peace’s hearing is scheduled for August 22.