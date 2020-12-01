Hilo couple arrested and charged for alleged involvement in overnight crime spree

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — Hawaii Island Police arrested and charged a Hilo couple for their alleged involvement in an array of property crimes that took place between Thursday, Nov. 26 and Friday, Nov. 27.

The 30-year-old woman, identified as Saesha Shante Tiarelynn Pua-Olena Marie Paz, and 32-year-old man, identified as Rory Robert Neville, were arrested on Friday after a police investigation revealed that they were alleged suspects in several recent theft incidents.

South Hilo Patrol officers first responded to a reported burglary of a commercial building and the theft of a vehicle in Kaumana. Later, officers responded to a residential burglary and a burglary of a business establishment in the Waiakea area. During the course of this investigation, another burglary of a business was reported.

Neville was arrested while walking in downtown Hilo while Paz was found at a residence in Kaumana where she was also arrested.

Paz was charged with four counts of Habitual Property Crime, three counts of Burglary of a Building during an Emergency Period, two counts of first-degree Theft, two counts of fourth-degree Theft, Unauthorized Control of a Propelled Vehicle (UCPV) and Burglary of a Dwelling during an Emergency Period.

Her bail was set at $45,500.

Similarly, Neville was charged with Burglary of a Dwelling during an Emergency Period, Burglary of a Building during an Emergency Period, first-degree Theft, Unauthorized Control of a Propelled Vehicle (UCPV), third-degree Promotion of a Dangerous Drug, Drug Paraphernalia and second-degree Criminal Trespass.

His bail was set at $24,250.

Paz and Neville appeared in Hilo District Court on Monday, Nov. 30, where they were charged.