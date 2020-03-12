Hilo clothing brand withdraws from Merrie Monarch Craft Fair Event amid COVID-19 concerns

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hilo brand Kamea Designs will not participate in the 2020 Merrie Monarch Craft Fair event, according to the brand on March 11.
The company made the announcement on the brand’s Instagram account amid concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.
“As a family, we decided to withdraw from participating in this year’s Merrie Monarch Craft Fair Event. Health and safety is far more important regardless the circumstances of any situation,” the brand captioned in their post. “We will continue to create amazing pieces for you all! We will have an online release instead. No confirm date, my goal is April 18th, so please stay posted for the official date and release.”