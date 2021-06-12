Hilo Airport runway to undergo overnight closure until further notice

FILE – A Hawaiian Island commuter plane flies over downtown on approach to the airport on December 12, 2016, in Hilo, Hawaii. (Getty Images photo)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Officials with the Department of Transportation (DOT) announced on Saturday, June 12, that Runway 8/26 at the Hilo Airport will undergo an overnight closure until further notice.

DOT officials said Runway 3/21, a shorter and smaller runway, is still available for inter-island travel.

A DOT official confirmed with KHON2 that the lights are not working on Runway 8/26. The closure will be in effect starting at 7:24 p.m. Saturday.

DOT made the announcement through its Twitter account around 2:24 p.m. Saturday, stating Runway 8/26 “will be closed between dusk and dawn.”

Travelers who have scheduled flights to or from the Hilo Airport are advised to check with their airlines for any flight changes.