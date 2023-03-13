HONOLULU (KHON2) — Long lines wrapped around the Hilo International Airport Monday morning. Many travelers took to social media to share the long wait. According to TSA, it was due to an equipment failure that impacted the ability to screen carry-on luggage. The issue occurred throughout the weekend and into Monday around 11:35 a.m., when the issue was resolved.

At some points on Monday, the Hawaii Department of Transportation reported wait times up to four hours.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

“The line went all the way up, turned around, came all the way around, back down and it was really hard,” said Oni Ho’opi, an Oahu resident.

Passengers felt the burden even after they got through the line.

“They also held our plane to get as many passengers on as they could, so it was kind of frustrating knowing we were there so early but we couldn’t take off,” said Lorie Naito-Hata, a Hilo resident.

HDOT said there were no backup parts available on island and TSA had to fly a technician in.

“They brought down technicians from the mainland to make sure they repaired the equipment and sent additional equipment up to Hilo to ensure we have backups should something like this happen again,” said Ed Sniffen, Hawaii Department of Transportation Director.

HDOT added, a number of flights were impacted throughout the weekend and Monday. HDOT said, nine Hawaiian Airlines flights and five Southwest Airlines flights were delayed Saturday. Hawaiian Airlines said, six flights were delayed Monday and they added an additional flight to accommodate affected guests.

Area lawmakers are questioning why backup equipment wasn’t available on site.

“My constituents, some of them think that there should be parts available there,” said Sen. Joy San Buenaventura, (D) Puna. “Especially since we only have like two screeners.”

It’s not just Hilo. HDOT continues to work with TSA on meeting each of Hawaii’s airports needs. On Maui, HDOT said a new six lane checkpoint is in the works to help speed up wait times.

Meanwhile, HDOT and TSA are making sure Hilo has extra resources in preparation for one of the island’s largest events.

“This is why we’re sending up extra equipment up there and making sure there’s techs on island. If something like this we’re to happen during Merrie Monarch, that two hour and 15 minute wait time extends exponentially,” Sniffen said.

What’s going on around the globe. Find out in International News

HDOT added, it has a meeting with the TSA Administrator in April and will push for more equipment for Hawaii’s airports.