Hikianalia crews discover shipwreck in Lalo

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hokulea’s sister canoe Hikianalia has made an amazing discovery.

While surveying coral reefs on Wednesday crew members discovered two large anchors, 20-feet underwater in Lalo which are the French Frigate Shoals.

Although not verified they believe it’s possibly part of a whaling ship that sank in the 1800’s.

While it could take years to confirm this crews are calling the site Hikianalia Reef.

Hawaii’s voyaging canoes are in the middle of a two-week training voyage.