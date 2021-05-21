Hikers step in to help injured man on Diamond Head trail

Diamond Head, as seen from in the crater. (Courtesy: DLNR)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Fire crews rescued an injured hiker on the Diamond Head Summit Trail on Friday, May 21, with the help of other hikers.

According to the caller, a man in his 50s fell and hit his head, causing it to bleed.

The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) received the call at 9:50 a.m. and arrived on scene just after 10 a.m. Firefighters hiked the trail to locate the injured hiker.

They made contact with the hikers at approximately 10:12 a.m. located about 40 feet from the helipad near the trail’s summit.

The 911 caller and another hiker, who is also a nurse, assisted the injured hiker and escorted him down the trail with HFD personnel.

The hiker was then transferred to Emergency Medical Services.