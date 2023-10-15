HONOLULU (KHON2) — Three females in their teens were rescued on the Maunawili Trail in Kailua Sunday evening.

HFD recieved a 911 call at 6:57 p.m. for lost hikers on the Maunawili Trail in Kailua and responded with five units staffed with 13 personnel.

It was reported the three females had been hiking for six hours, lost and unable to find their way back to the trailhead.

Air 1 sent officials to the hikers location to check on their wellbeing.

They were all then safely transported via Air 1 to a landing zone at 8:17 p.m. where everyone was confirmed to be uninjured.

