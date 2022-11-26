HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call at 10:38 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 25 that reported a hiking party lost on the ‘Iliahi Ridge Trail located in Pearl City.

Using geolocation, HFD located the hikers by 11:16 p.m. finding three uninjured teenaged males.

The party had been hiking for seven hours and became lost. Once the sun went down, the party was unable to descend the trail on their own, according to HFD.

With no injuries, as assessed by HFD, the teenagers were packaged and airlifted out of the trail area into a safe landing zone by 11:38 p.m.

HFD had a few safety tips that you will need as you choose which of O’ahu’s majestic trails and scenery to traverse .

Always bring your cell phone along with an extra battery pack. You never know what is going to happen and how long it will take to get out of where you are going or to receive aid. Having reliable communication and geolocation capabilities is paramount to your safety.

Before you go on a hike, become familiar with the trail, its route, its dangers, its difficulty level, its scenery, the time it will take to ascend and descend. Be aware of what trails are closed or partially closed. Social media cannot prepare you for what lies ahead when it comes to nature.

Most importantly, when you are lost, stay put. It will be more difficult to locate you or your party if you are moving in different directions.

Always let someone know where you are going and when you are supposed to return.