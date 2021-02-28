Hikers from California still missing on Maui

EAST MAUI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Two men from California were reported missing after taking off on a hike near Waikamoi Trail in East Maui on Saturday.

Maui firefighters (MFD) responded to reports of missing hikers at approximately 5:11 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 27.

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

MFD began conducting a ground search using the trail, which lasted until 9:30 p.m. A rescue helicopter was also used to search for the two missing hikers, but had to be diverted later that evening to respond to another incident involving a downed plane.

A United States Coast Guard helicopter, in conjunction with Maui firefighters, conducted a night search for the missing men, but resulted in no sign of either hiker.

MFD says the search resumed first thing Sunday morning.

Heavy rains, flooding and flash flooding was reported in the area at the time the two hikers went missing.

MFD is urging the public to stay away from the trail while rescue searches are underway to help searchers operate as effectively as possible.